Active cases remain high as state nears 3,000 deaths

With seven new deaths reported on Monday, Oklahoma inched closer to 3,000 confirmed reported deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 2,994 deaths reported as of Monday includes the 20 deaths reported for Carter County, which has yet to reflect a majority of recent deaths associated with an outbreak at the Ardmore Veterans Center.

The county dashboard reports released by the OSDH include four new deaths since Dec. 16, which is the day confirmed by Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs officials as the first confirmed COVID-related death at the facility. Deaths associated with COVID-19 have been known to take days if not weeks to reflect in the state’s daily dashboard updates.

The facility reported 39 deaths, 49 recoveries and 21 active cases as of Friday, including two active cases hospitalized as of the Friday report.

Active cases throughout the state remained near 40,000 Monday, according to data released but the OSDH and compiled by the Ardmoreite.

The current surge in new cases began on Jan. 8 during which the seven-day average has topped or neared 4,000 new cases.

Active cases within Carter County remained near 900 on Monday for the tenth consecutive day.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

As of Monday, Carter County has recorded 543 more new confirmed cases than it did in the entire month of December.