SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 93%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 93%.
NEWS

Doing for others

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite

The Ardmore High School FCCLA teamed up with Gary Raymond and the Ardmore Beautification Council for a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service project on Monday. Volunteers cleaned up litter from areas immediately surrounding East Main Street near downtown for about two hours on Monday afternoon.

Ardmore High School teacher Lindsey Walker said about 20 volunteers took part, including a dozen of her FCCLA students. Eleven large trash bags provided by the Ardmore Beautification Council were filled with garbage in about two hours, and Walker said volunteers were treated to free hot dogs from ScratchDat Food Truck and pizza from the local NAACP chapter.

More photos are available online at ardmoreite.com.

Volunteers pose before a service project as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Many who took part are current and former Ardmore High School students, including current FCCLA members.
Volunteers prepare to walk along East Main Street as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project Monday. The Ardmore Beautification Council provided materials for the event.
Children use trash pickers to fill a bag held by an adult volunteer. Groups of volunteers combed East Main Street and nearby side streets Monday as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project.
A group of three masked volunteers walk along East Main Street with trash bags and pickers Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Ardmore Beautification Council provided items for the event.