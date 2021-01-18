Doing for others

The Ardmore High School FCCLA teamed up with Gary Raymond and the Ardmore Beautification Council for a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service project on Monday. Volunteers cleaned up litter from areas immediately surrounding East Main Street near downtown for about two hours on Monday afternoon.

Ardmore High School teacher Lindsey Walker said about 20 volunteers took part, including a dozen of her FCCLA students. Eleven large trash bags provided by the Ardmore Beautification Council were filled with garbage in about two hours, and Walker said volunteers were treated to free hot dogs from ScratchDat Food Truck and pizza from the local NAACP chapter.

