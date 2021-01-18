Marietta man injured in motorcycle crash

A Marietta man was reportedly injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at around 4:29 p.m. on Sorghum Center Road, around seven miles north and three miles west of Marietta, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Will Bridgman, 31, was reportedly traveling southbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck a dog that was in the roadway. The collision reportedly caused him to depart the roadway to the right.

Bridgman sustained a leg injury due to the crash and was transported to Ardmore Mercy Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition, according to OHP.

After investigating the collision, troopers reportedly found that there was no improper act on behalf of the driver and the cause of the crash was the animal in the roadway.