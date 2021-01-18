Two juveniles injured in crash near Wilson

Two juveniles were reportedly injured in a crash north of Wilson Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at around 6:43 p.m. on Crest Road, approximately three miles north of Wilson in Carter County, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 16-year old male from Wilson, was reportedly traveling westbound and failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to depart the roadway and strike a tree. According to OHP, the 16-year old male was transported to Ardmore Mercy Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A 15-year old female from Ringling who was a passenger in the vehicle reportedly sustained a leg injury from the crash and was flown to Medical City Denton in Texas. The female was admitted in stable condition, according to OHP.

Troopers are citing the cause of the collision as unsafe speed on a curve or turn. The condition of the driver reportedly appeared to be normal at the time of the crash. According to OHP, neither individual was wearing a seat belt.