Ardmore attorney sworn in as president of the Oklahoma Bar Association

Ardmore attorney Michael C. “Mike” Mordy was sworn in as president of the Oklahoma bar association from his office in downtown Ardmore during the organization’s first ever virtual oath of office ceremony. During his year as president Mordy will lead the OBA’s Board of Governors which meets monthly and governs the 18,0000 member association.

Mordy is a forth-generation attorney and practices law with the Ardmore firm of Mordy, Mordy, Pfrehm & Wilson PC. He graduated with a BBA from the University of Oklahoma in 1977 and from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1980, the same year he was admitted to the OBA.

During his career he worked as an assistant district attorney for the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and later as an oil and gas firm in Oklahoma City before returning to Ardmore to practice law in 1985. His current practice focuses on commercial and banking litigation, oil and gas law and ad valorem tax litigation.

Mordy was joined in his office by family and colleagues as he was sworn in, and his son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and future son-and-law were watching the virtual ceremony from other locations.

Mordy posted a video with his inaugural address to the Oklahoma Bar Association website, and said it was his honor and privileged to serve as OBA President for 2021.

“My great grandfather was an attorney and a judge,” Mordy said. “My grandfather and father were both attorneys. My brother is an attorney, and I have two brothers-in-law who are attorneys. We’re all members of the Oklahoma Bar Association, and we’ve all actively practiced law. For myself — and I can speak for my forefathers — we have all enjoyed the legal profession and practicing law. It has allowed us to help others. It has been difficult and exhausting. It’s been mundane and exciting. It is exhilarating to represent the prevailing party but it’s painful to represent the losing party. But the legal profession is like anything in life. If it was easy it would not be rewarding. It has been rewarding to me, and I hope that my service as president to the OBA will evidence my appreciation.