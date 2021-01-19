State deaths top 3,000, active cases remain high

With the report of 43 new deaths associated with COVID-19, January continued a deadly trend for the state with nearly half the month still remaining.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma’s reported deaths for January reached 548, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The month of January is roughly 200 deaths behind Oklahoma's all-time high for monthly deaths set in December.

The current seven- and 14-day averages for new deaths puts the state on pace for just under 1,000 deaths for the month. At 33.29 deaths per day, both averages are at their highest since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,037 deaths only include 20 for Carter County, according to OSDH. The state’s dashboard has yet to reflect the majority of recent deaths at the Ardmore Veterans Center associated with the disease.

Over 36,000 cases statewide were active on Tuesday, the lowest number since Jan. 7 but above 30,000 for almost a third full week.

Carter County and Love County accounted for 925 of those active cases and currently see some of the highest rates of active COVID-19 infections. Love County had the third-highest rate of active cases per 100,000 residents in Oklahoma and Carter County had the fourth-highest rate.

Only Roger Mills County and Adair County had higher rates of active infections in Oklahoma.

The 1,558 new confirmed cases reported for the state on Tuesday marked just the third time this month that new cases fell below 2,000.

— Michael Smith contributed to this reporting.