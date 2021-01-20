New projects begin in Ardmore, others well underway at airpark

A new year has begun at Ardmore Industrial Airpark and new construction is a visual example of new growth. While the site construction has just begun at the future site of ATS Worldwide, the work is already well underway at the upcoming DG Fresh facility, and an upcoming demolition will make room for the new wastewater treatment facility.

Airport Operations Manager Chase Tindle said the work at the upcoming ATS Worldwide facility recently began in earnest and will be moving along quickly soon. Once complete ATS Worldwide will create a prototype of a new system to transport aircraft around airports.

“We held a pre-construction meeting with them and their general contractor last week,” Tindle said. “This week we’ve seen site mobilization out at their area and they have started excavating their trench.”

Industrial Park Manager Dan Luttrell said the work for the upcoming DG Fresh facility, which began last fall, is moving quickly. Once complete the 160,000-square foot expansion to the Ardmore Distribution Center will specialize in the distribution of frozen and refrigerated products.

“That project is going really fast,” Luttrell said. “They’ve got all the tilt-up concrete wall panels in place which will be their west facade and some of the south facade. They’ve also been working on the employee parking area and structural steel components are going up daily.”

During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Ardmore Development Authority, the Board of Trustees took a vote to declare the former department of corrections facility to be surplus. This will allow the City of Ardmore to come in in the near future to demolish the unused building. Once demolished, this area will be used to build the new wastewater treatment facility later this year.