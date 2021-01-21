Ardmore police investigating deadly shooting

The Ardmore Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one man dead.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said officers received reports of a shooting in the 600 block of D Street Southeast at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old George Wallace Powell, IV, of Ardmore. “Mr. Powell was transported to Mercy Hospital here in Ardmore and was later pronounced deceased from his injuries,” Henry said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. “We’re carrying out the investigation is to ensure there was no criminal element during the shooting,” Henry said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.