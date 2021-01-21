Impact Ardmore to hold prayer for medical workers, patients at Mercy Hospital

As cases of COVID-19 remain high in the state and the death toll continues to grow, the community is coming together to pray for medical workers and patients at the local hospital.

Noah Morse, Impact Ardmore assistant, said the local nonprofit has asked three different pastors from across the community to lead them in the prayer. They will be set up at the south entrance of Mercy Hospital in Ardmore and will have a FM transmitter so that individuals can participate from their vehicles.

The prayer will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and is expected to last around 45 minutes. Impact Ardmore Executive Director Misty Apala said they are hoping to have individuals surround the entire hospital to include the emergency room.

"I think this is very much needed," Apala said. The local nonprofit organized the prayer in response to the spike in cases over the winter months, with now nearly 3,000 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 across the state.

“It’s an opportunity for people just to come and pray,” Morse said. “We just want to speak hope into the community.” Individuals are encouraged to participate from their vehicles, and are otherwise asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“All of these nurses at the hospital are working very diligently and very hard and we just want to let them know that we see them and we hear them and we’re praying for them,” Morse said.