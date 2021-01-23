Marietta residents wake to find KKK flyers placed in their yards overnight

Several Marietta residents woke up Saturday morning and found flyers promoting a Ku Klux Klan organization placed in their yards.

Marietta resident and City Council Member KorDale Lornes said he was on his way to get breakfast when he saw a police officer on the corner from his house picking up a flyer. “He opened the back of his vehicle and showed me that there was about 60 of them that he had picked up so far and he was trying to get them picked up,” Lornes said.

The flyers appear to be a white piece of paper promoting an organization called the “Church of the Ku Klux Klan." Each flyer was inside of plastic Ziplock baggie with a few rocks inside. “It doesn’t look like it was intended to break any windows or anything like that,” Lornes said. “Probably just a weight to be able to throw it from their vehicle into the yard.”

Lornes said the flyers were placed all over town with no particular area appearing to be targeted. At this time, it seems that the flyers were only placed at residences. Lornes said the Marietta Police Department is investigating the incident and many citizens have been trying to help find the culprit.

“I don’t feel like it’s a local because we’re a pretty tight knit community and surely a local would realize just how quickly word would spread,” Lornes said. “We reached out to some people here in my neighborhood that we know of who have security cameras.”

The Marietta Police Department released a statement on social media Saturday morning, which confirmed the investigation and asked for the public’s assistance.

“Officers are investigating the recent unsolicited distribution of religious/political materials in the City of Marietta,” the statement read. “Please contact us if you received these materials or have surveillance video of those delivering the materials.”

Lornes said he plans to meet with the Marietta City Mayor Saturday afternoon to discuss the issue further.

“It’s 2021 and we should have moved past this long, long ago,” said Lornes, who is a person of color. “If we all lived by the golden rule, doing to others as we’d have done upon us, I think just as a society we would be doing better off. This spread of hatred isn’t really what any of us would want our children growing up in.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Marietta Police Department at (580) 276-9371.