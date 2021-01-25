Ardmore police respond to alleged assault on nurse at Mercy Hospital ER

Ardmore police were dispatched to the Mercy Hospital emergency room Sunday afternoon after a nurse reported being assaulted by a patient.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers arrived at around 5:30 p.m. and made contact with the nurse who stated that a patient had allegedly slapped her hand while she was attempting to remove his IV and discharge him.

“The patient slapped her hand and did not want to be discharged until he received further medical treatment,” Henry said. Following the incident, another nurse managed to discharge the patient, who reportedly told police he did not assault the nurse.

“He was told that he needed to leave the property and due to him living in another city he waited for his ride and eventually left the hospital,” Henry said.

The nurse reportedly did not have any visible injuries at the time. However, she did wish to press charges against the patient.

Henry said the patient has not been charged at this time, but the case has been referred to the district attorney’s office for further consideration of charges of assault and battery upon an emergency medical care provider.

At this time, Henry said it is unclear what treatment the patient had been receiving or why he was admitted to the ER.

“I know that the hospital is dealing with a stressful situation with everything that’s going on with the treatment of patients,” Henry said. “Some patients are starting to feel a little frustrated, but they’re just going to have to understand if they disagree with the treatment that they’re receiving that they need to go seek medical treatment at another facility and not physically touch any of the staff.”