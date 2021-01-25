Plesher announces candidacy for city commission

The Daily Ardmoreite

David Plesher is announcing his candidacy for the position of 3rd Ward City Commissioner for the City of Ardmore.

Plesher is a graduate of Iowa State University. He has been a resident of Ardmore for 20 years, coming from Warsaw, Indiana with his wife Pamela and daughter Kristin to assume the position of Distribution Center Manager with East Jordan Iron Works (now EJ).

He immediately became involved in the Ardmore community, participating in Leadership Ardmore (class of 2002-2003) and serving two terms on the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board. He also served on the Ardmore Tourism Authority Board (two terms, including Chairman 2011-12) and the Ardmore Historic Preservation Board (three terms, including one as Chairman).

Additional community activities include work on the promotion and startup of the nighttime Christmas Parade of Lights, committee work for the Ardmore Main Street Authority and volunteer work as a math mentor for the Cities in Schools program. Plesher and his family are members of the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore.

In 2004, Plesher and his wife, Pamela, opened Main Street Coffee, bringing gourmet coffee to the Ardmore Community. It has operated successfully for 17 years and has become a popular gathering place in the downtown area.

Plesher believes that his experience working with the City of Ardmore and running a successful business will be a positive addition to the Ardmore City Commission, representing the citizens of Ardmore.