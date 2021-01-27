Virtual World Café looks to inspire healthy living in Carter County

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Carter County TSET Healthy Living Program and the Carter County Healthy Living Coalition invite you to attend an online community conversation that will allow Ardmore residents to gather safely to discuss health issues affecting their community.

This online community event will occur in the style of a Virtual World Café, so everyone in attendance can have their voices heard. This World Café will take place on Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

This event is open to the public; however, we ask those interested in attending the café to please register using the following link before the event: https://bit.ly/CarterWorldCafe. After registering for the event, you will receive a Zoom link to join the conversation virtually.

If you are interested in providing us feedback on your community's health environment, but do not have access to Zoom, please contact us at cchlcputshealthfirst@gmail.com.

We can't wait to hear from you!

Carter County Healthy Living Coalition meetings are open to the public. If you would like to inspire healthy living in Carter County, we encourage you to join our coalition. We meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:00 a.m. Please email us at cchlcputshealthfirst@gmail.com for information on how to join.

To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Program, please visit tset.ok.gov.