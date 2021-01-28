OSBI requests public's assistance in investigation into shooting death of Wynnewood man

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into the death of a Wynnewood man.

Jimmy Amos, 57, was reportedly wounded in a shooting that occurred on April 12, 2020. According to the OSBI, the Wynnewood Police Department received reports of shots fired into a residence in the 800 block of North Severs at around 2 a.m.

Amos was reportedly inside of the residence and was struck by the gunshots. According to the OSBI, Amos was transported to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City to be treated for his injuries.

The OSBI took over the investigation on April 15, 2020, shortly before Amos’s death at an in-patient care center. OSBI agents are now asking the public for any information that might be helpful in the investigation.

Anyone who might have seen something in April 2020 or who knows more about the incident is encouraged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.