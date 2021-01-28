Trial set for former Marshall County detention officer accused of rape

A trial date has been set for a former Marshall County detention officer accused of second-degree rape.

The trial against Jennifer Marler, 28, of Kingston, is scheduled to being on Sept. 13, 2021, according to Marshall County court documents. Marler was charged with second-degree rape and accessory to possession of contraband in jail in June, 2020.

The charges stem from a year and half long investigation into her alleged relationship with a former inmate, 47-year-old Eric William Roberts, of Bristow. Roberts, a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, was convicted of multiple charges involving sexual assault and bribery in 2016, according to Creek County court documents.

The Marshall County Sheriff at the time, Danny Cryer, told The Ardmoreite the sheriff’s office had received information regarding the alleged relationship in Jan. 2019. The former detention officer had allegedly been communicating with the inmate, who was under her supervision, via a contraband cell phone.

Once he had obtained enough information to confirm the allegations, Cryer said he terminated Marler and handed the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. On June, 2020 the OSBI issued arrest warrants for both the detention officer and the inmate.

Cryer explained to The Ardmoreite that all officers are required to go through a training process where it is explained “in great detail” that inmates cannot give consent to any type of relationship. State law considers an act of sexual intercourse between anyone in custody and any employee that exercises authority over the victim as second-degree rape.

“She had authority over him and state law is very clear that if you are in charge of any inmate who is in the custody of the state or the county, the inmate cannot legally give consent,” Cryer said.

Roberts was charged for possession of a cell phone or electronic device in a penal institution, and the case is still ongoing in court. A hearing is scheduled for March 9.

Marler is set to enter a plea to the two charges against her on Feb, 10. If found guilty of both charges, Marler could face up to 17 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $2,500, or both a fine and imprisonment.