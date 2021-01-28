Woman accused of embezzling $500K from Ardmore pharmacy

An Ardmore woman was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly embezzling approximately $500,000 from a local pharmacy.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers took a report from the business, located in the 800 block of West Broadway Street, on Nov. 17, 2020. The business owners reportedly informed police that they had noticed some discrepancies in their financial records.

At the time of the initial report, the pharmacy reported a loss of $2,200, but after further investigation, police found that it appeared to be much more.

During the investigation, Henry said the business conducted an audit of their financial records and discovered that an employee, 29-year-old Leigh Ann Robson, had allegedly been embezzling money from Sept. 2014 to Nov. 2020.

Robson reportedly dealt with financial records as an employee at the pharmacy. “She was basically authoring the books to hide money while she was taking cash away from the bank deposits, and up until now it has been found that there has been an excess of $500,000 embezzled,” Henry said.

One felony count of embezzlement and a warrant for Robson’s arrest was filed on Jan. 14. She reportedly turned herself in about a week later on Jan. 20 and bonded out of jail that same day for the amount of $500 cash.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 25. If found guilty, Robson could face up to eight years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000, as well as restitution.