Ardmore Tourism authority takes a look at the numbers midway through the fiscal year

The Ardmore Tourism Authority met Thursday morning and part of their agenda was a discussion about the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Because the fiscal year began on July 1, the budget figures through December represent a midpoint in the year and a good time to see how the numbers are tracking so far.

Though the tourism and travel industry has been one of the hardest impacted by the pandemic, ATA President Mita Bates said the ATA is currently on track to meet the budget for the year.

“I always like to remind people that since our fiscal year ends on June 30, this is our half way point,” She said. “So I always think it’s important to say where are we right now as we look to our years end. As of the end of December our room tax revenue is sitting at 49% of what we budgeted, so we are right on target. I also know we’ve got several large ball tournaments coming up this spring as well as some large events at the Hardy Murphy, so hopefully we’ll see that market continue to rebound.”

As for budgeted expenses, one of the largest items is the $40,000 set aside to provide promotional incentives for events coming into the city. They have currently spent only $4,000 because many of these large events are not happening anywhere. However Bates said some of the remaining funds will be used for the upcoming ball tournaments and events at the coliseum.

Later in the meeting they discussed the project to put a new roof on the convention center and Chief Operations Officer Marthanna Donald said it should be completed within the next 30 days.

“We had no leaks after last weekend’s storm, but we’re continuing to make the rounds around the building to check every time it rains,” she said. “There’s a lot factors that go into leaks — how much it rains, how fast the wind is blowing, in which direction it’s coming from — but we feel like we are very close to wrapping that project up. We just have a couple of issues with some of the collateral damage caused by putting the new roof in, and once that’s all fixed it will be finished.”