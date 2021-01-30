Filing period for Ardmore City Commission begins Monday

The filing period for Ardmore City Commissioner is set to begin on Monday, and the seats for the city’s Northeast and Southwest Wards will be up for reelection. Both seats will be filled by new commissioners as the Southwest Ward is currently open after the death of Martin Dyer earlier this month, and Commissioner John Moore will not be running for reelection for the city’s Northeast Ward.

Ardmore City Clerk Lori Linney said the filing period will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday Feb. 3, and perspective candidates can pick up the application pack from her office at Ardmore City Hall.

Perspective candidates must be at least 25 years old and be “freeholders” or land/property owners within the city limits. and they must reside within the boundaries of their perspective wards. They must also pay a $200 filing fee which is refundable if the candidate wins or receives at least 30% of the vote.

In years past many candidates have run unopposed. There has not been an election for any seat on the Ardmore City Commission since Mayor Doug Pfau won his seat for commissioner at large in 2014 by defeating his opponent 539 votes to 375 votes.

The election will take place on Tuesday, April 6 and any registered voter within the City of Ardmore will be able to vote regardless of the ward in which they reside. New commissioners will be sworn in on May 3, the first regular meeting in the month of May, and they will serve a three year term.

Linney said she has received several phone calls so far from potential candidates interested in running and asking questions about qualifications.