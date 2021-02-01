Carter County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

Carter County surpassed 5,000 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend while statewide numbers climbed toward 400,000. The pace of new daily cases statewide has dropped significantly from a mid-January peak and continued a soft slide, but numbers in Carter County suggest a steady spread of the coronavirus.

Oklahoma has recorded 390,868 total cases of COVID-19 after 4,278 new cases were recorded between Sunday and Monday, according to the OSDH COVID-19 dashboard. The death toll climbed to 3,564 after 69 new deaths were reported statewide between Sunday and Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. OSDH reports of confirmed cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 are known to be delayed by days or even weeks.

Carter County accounts for 5,050 cases of COVID-19 after 68 new cases were reported in the county since Sunday. At least 32 deaths in the county have been linked to the disease, according to OSDH. Monday marked the first time since Jan. 19 that no deaths were recorded in the county for consecutive days.

Overall, Oklahoma's virus cases are trending downward, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily cases has decreased by 30%, but the state's rate of new cases per capita ranks sixth in the country, according to Johns Hopkins.

One in every 241 people in Oklahoma tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report