Ardmore electronics store allegedly burglarized overnight

An electronics store in Ardmore was reportedly burglarized overnight last week. The incident is among an increase in non-residential burglaries.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were called to the business in the 900 block of West Broadway Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. The business owner reportedly informed police that someone had broken in overnight.

Henry said it appeared that the suspect had entered the building through a broken window and taken several electronic items, including laptop and desktop computers. Police believe the suspect then left out the back door.

The estimated loss and damage to the building is approximately $4,500. Henry said evidence was collected at the scene that may lead to the suspect. However, no suspects have been identified at this time.

Police have seen a rise in non-residential burglaries over the past year, with many including storage units. “We contribute a lot of the rise in the non-residential burglaries more or less to the storage buildings," Henry said. "We’ve had several of them, but we’ve also had several businesses."

Henry said police are working to identify suspects in these cases and to put a stop to the increase in non-residential burglaries. “It’s something that we are aware of and we are diligently working towards correcting,” he said.