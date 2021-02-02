Three arrested in Ardmore drug bust

Three men from Ardmore were arrested after police reportedly recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of marijuana from their vehicle during a traffic stop.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 600 block of Northwest Washington Street at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 28. The vehicle had reportedly failed to yield and improperly passed a vehicle, nearly causing a collision.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 44-year-old Frank Massey, and two passengers in the vehicle were identified as 48-year-old Glenn Stoughtenborough and 47-year-old Carlton Williams.

During the traffic stop, Henry said the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. None of the occupants reportedly held a medical marijuana card and they were asked to exit the vehicle.

“While one of the passengers was exiting the vehicle, another patrol officer could see a handgun that was laying underneath the seat,” Henry said. At that time, the subjects were detained and the vehicle was searched.

During the search, officers reportedly recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of marijuana hidden in the back rest of a seat. “For methamphetamine it’s a large quantity,” Henry said. “There was also a small bag of a crystal-like substance that was located on Carlton.”

Officers reportedly recovered an additional two grams of methamphetamine in Williams’s possession, and all three occupants reportedly claimed that the handgun found in the vehicle was not theirs.

The three individuals were arrested and booked in on various charges. Due to previous criminal backgrounds, each occupant was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

According to Carter County court documents, Massey has previously been convicted on other drug and property crime charges. Stoughtenborough also has previous drug-related convictions and Williams reportedly has a history of assault and property crimes.

Williams is facing an additional charge for possession of methamphetamine and Stoughtenborough is facing an additional charge for drug trafficking.

Massey and Williams are being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $25,000 each. Stoughtenborough is also being held at the detention center with a bond of $75,000. All three individuals are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 4.