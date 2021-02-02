Traffic update: I-35 narrows to one lane in Ardmore daily through spring 2021

A section of Interstate 35 that runs through Ardmore will now be narrowed to one lane daily through spring 2021, according to a recent release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The interstate will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between U.S. Route 70 West (mm 31) and State Highway 142 East (mm 33) in Carter County from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to noon Friday.

The lane closures began this week and will be in effect through spring 2021. All lanes will be open to traffic Friday afternoon through Sunday. According to ODOT, drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time to travel through this area.

The work is reportedly part of an ongoing project to replace outdated signage at various location on I-35 in Carter, Murray and Love counties. The nearly $3 million contract for the project was awarded to Action Safety Supply Co., of Oklahoma City.