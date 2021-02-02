Well-oiled machine: Maintaining machinery at the Ardmore Michelin Plant is a major undertaking

Activity at the Michelin Tire Manufacturing facility in Ardmore never stops. Every day raw materials are transformed into finished tires, at a plant that currently employs approximately 1,600 people who each play some kind of role in the process.

Another crucial role in the process comes from the hundreds of machines that manufacture the various tire components. There are machines that make sidewalls, machines that make tire liners, machines that make tire tread and many more. Maintaining all of these machines is a job unto itself, and that’s where the reliability technicians come in.

Reliability technicians are skilled mechanical and electrical experts who ensure the reliability of all the machinery. They are responsible for routine maintenance, preventative maintenance and even optimization opportunities. This role is so important that Michelin has recently been busy recruiting and hiring new reliability technicians to ensure that operations continue to run smoothly.

John Reager, who will be celebrating 50 years at the plant in July, works with the preventative maintenance crew in the stock preparation area. He described his job.

“The main thing is keeping everything running and making sure that everything is in good running condition,” Reager said. “There’s a lot of equipment — a lot of heavy equipment. It’s just a matter of getting everything up and running and keeping it running.”

They maintain a schedule to ensure all machinery is property maintained and nothing accidentally gets skipped.

“We have so many machines in the stock prep area, and every day there are machines that we do preventative maintenance on,” he said. “We actually have something scheduled every day.”

Reager said he and his crew perform inspections on machines both when they are running and when they are powered off.

“Every day we run inspections on different machines,” he said. “Throughout the week we do the running inspections while the machines are actually running, and we do a few of what we call down inspections where we actually PM (preventative maintenance) the machine.”

While it can be challenging to make sure everything stays in working order, Reager said he enjoys his work.

“I really enjoy what I do,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for so long it’s almost like automatic.”