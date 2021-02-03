Body cameras coming to Ardmore Police Department

A services agreement approved by the Ardmore City Commission Monday evening means the Ardmore Police Department will soon be wearing body cameras while in the field. While cameras are currently installed in police vehicles, the officers themselves are not currently equipped with cameras.

Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Norris said all of the cameras have been a part of a project that has spanned multiple years. The dash cams have been in place for a few years, and the commission approved the purchase of the body cameras last October. Monday's services agreement ensures Brite Computers will managed IT and security services for three years.

Norris said not all officers will be wearing cameras at all times while on duty. They will only be used when they go into the field.

“Not every officer will have a camera, and we unable to do that because of the cost,” Norris said. “Once they are out in the field working, they will have the cameras with them, and they will have to follow a policy on when they have to activate them.”

Norris said the cameras are intended to be utilized for evidentiary purposes as well as the safety of both citizens and officers.

“Basically this is to help protect the citizens, protect the officers, and to give a somewhat accurate account of what happened on the scene for evidentiary value,” Norris said.