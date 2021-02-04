Active cases continue upward trend for Carter County

New reported cases of COVID-19 in Carter County increased for the third straight day Thursday, nearly doubling the total from Wednesday and marking the single highest daily total for new cases since Jan. 11.

Carter County had 552 reportedly active cases as of Thursday, the highest in a 10-day span.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported death toll for Carter County remained at 36 on Thursday, but it is yet unclear if or how many of the 41 reported deaths that occurred at the Oklahoma Veterans Center in Ardmore are included in the total. The most recent epidemiology report from OSDH ending on Jan. 28 listed five deaths at the Ardmore facility.

Statewide, 2,782 new cases along with 27 new deaths were reported Thursday. More than 220 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday. Nearly 400,000 cases and 3,681 deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reported in Oklahoma since last March.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

According to the most recent epidemiology report from OSDH, 373,279 of the 511,350 vaccines allocated to the state have been administered. Of that, only 58,245 recipients have received their second booster shot.

According to this report, 10.1 % of Oklahoma’s total population — 10.1% of Carter County — have received their initial prime dose.

According to a press release from OSDH, Oklahoma remains in the second of it’s four-phase vaccination plan, with 381,907 Oklahomans currently eligible for vaccination. As of Wednesday, 133,566 appointments for eligible recipients had been scheduled through the state online portal. All Oklahomans can register for a vaccine at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/. Those who are eligible under the state's phased plan will receive notification of their appointment.

Phase two of Oklahoma’s vaccination plan includes expanded healthcare worker groups such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists), first responders and Oklahomans age 65 and older.

According to the release, Oklahoma saw an increase of 9% in its supply of vaccines this week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.