APD searching for suspects in grand larceny

The Ardmore Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a grand larceny.

On Jan. 29, a local retailer reportedly advised police that three individuals had worked together to steal over $1,000 in merchandise from their business, according to APD. Two of the individuals, a white female and black male, were captured on video surveillance footage.

Footage of the vehicle the suspects are believed to have arrived in was also provided to police. The vehicle appears to be a white pickup truck.

Anyone who has any information or who can identify any of the individuals shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective Landon Gary with the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 221-2515.