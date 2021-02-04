Ardmore man accused of sexually battering unconscious woman, recording the act

An Ardmore man was arrested and is facing charges for allegedly sexually battering a woman while she was unconscious and recording the act.

Briley Jordan Lee Castillo, 21, was taken into custody for charges of sexual battery and peeping tom with photographic equipment on Monday. The charging documents accuse Castillo of sexually battering a 21-year-old woman at his residence in Carter County on Jan. 31.

Court records state that the victim was unconscious and nude at the time of the incident, in which Castillo allegedly rubbed and spread the victim’s legs. The documents state that Castillo secretly recorded the act while the victim was still unconscious.

Castillo is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $30,000 and the victim had filed a no contact order. A preliminary conference is scheduled for March 11.

If found guilty of both charges, Castillo could face several years in jail. Sexual battery is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years and peeping tom with photographic equipment carries a possible sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $500.

If you or someone you know experiences sexual assault, stalking or domestic violence, The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free services, including counseling and crisis services. The 24 hour Crisis Hotline number is (580) 226-6424.