Filing period for local officials ends: Elections set for April 6 in Ardmore and Springer

The filing period for local elected offices ended Wednesday, and numerous candidates for positions across Carter County have put their names forward to serve their communities. While many of these candidates are running unopposed and will take their respective seats, elections will take place within the City of Ardmore for City Commissioner of Ward 2 and Ward 3 and within the Town of Springer for Town Clerk-Treasurer.

The elections are nonpartisan and will take place on Tuesday, April 6. The candidate who receives the most votes will win the seat, and there will be no runoff elections.

The city with the most names scheduled to appear on the ballot will be Ardmore where four people have filed to run for both open wards. In Ward 2 which covers the city’s Northeast area the candidates are Michael “Brad” Blackwood, Blake Gordon, Jr., John Credle, Jr. and Angela Sharp. In Ward 3 which covers the city’s Southwest area the candidates are Dewayne “Rocky” Atencio, Barbara Hisey, Eric Howard and David Plesher. Though the candidates themselves must reside in their respective wards, all registered voters within the Ardmore city limits can vote in the election.The candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to withdraw from their respective races.

In Springer, three candidates have filed for the position of Town Clerk-Treasurer. The candidates are Charlene Robinson, Jessica Scott (this is not the same Jessica Scott as Ardmore’s Community Development Director) and Shay Wise.

Healdton, Lone Grove, Wilson, Dickson, Ratliff City and Springer have various positions that are running unopposed.

In the City of Healdton the council member for Ward 1 will be Michael Schofield, and the council member for Ward 2 will be James Stubblefield. In the City of Lone Grove the council member for Ward 3 will be Eugene Butch Winslow, and the council member for Ward 4 will be Jerry Matthews. In the City of Wilson the council member for Ward 2 will be Stan Harris, and the council member for Ward 4 will be Kevin Stearns.

In the Town of Dickson Office 2 for the Board of Trustees will be filled by David Huhman. In the Town of Ratliff City Richard Write will be taking a place on the Board of Trustees. In the Town of Springer Vicki Barrett, Terri Gilio, and Roxanna Newsom will all be taking positions on the Board of Trustees.