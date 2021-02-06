More changes coming to city hall: City manager announces retirement in April

More big changes are coming to Ardmore City Hall in the coming months. In addition to two new commissioners who will be taking office in May 3, the current City Manager JD Spohn has announced he will be retiring on April 23.

Spohn has worked for the City of Ardmore for 23 years. He spent 12 years as the city’s fire chief, three of those years he also served as assistant city manager. In 2010 he assumed his current title as city manager.

He said he has enjoyed seeing all of the improvements and innovations brought to the city during his watch.

“The continuity and stability of the City Commission and their vision for Ardmore resulted in many exciting projects over the years bringing new shopping centers, restaurants and recreational facilities to our community. Much needed infrastructure improvements were also completed including the Streetscape Project on East Main Street. I have enjoyed being a part of the management team that works diligently to make Ardmore a great place to live, work and play.”

Spohn announced his retirement in a letter to staff on Friday, but he had informed the commission of his plans last year. He plans to spend his retirement focusing on family.

“Now is the time to focus on the most important job title I will ever have — to be the best dad possible for my daughter Ally,” Spohn said. “I’m looking forward to getting to spend the summer with her after she gets out of school. She’s 11 now, and there probably won’t be too many more years before she feels like she’s to old to spend the summer with dad.”

He said he has enjoyed his time with the City of Ardmore immensely, and he will miss all of the interactions he had with everyone.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the City of Ardmore as City Manager for the past 11 years,” Spohn said. “I appreciate the trust and confidence the City Commission placed in me, and their support throughout my career in Ardmore. I will miss the interaction with the commission, my staff, the employees and the citizens.”

No decision has yet been made about who will replace Spohn. The new city manager will be put in place by the City Commission.