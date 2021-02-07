Cold front to move through Southern Oklahoma next week

A cold front is expected to bring chilly temperatures to Southern Oklahoma for an extended period of time, with some days potentially dropping below freezing.

Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said temperatures in Southern Oklahoma are expected to start dropping Monday night. Southern Oklahomans will likely wake up to temperatures in the mid-20s Tuesday morning.

“Temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s on Tuesday, they’ll probably be in the mid-30s,” Thompson said. Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with a big push of cold air coming in Thursday night and into Friday.

Friday morning is expected to be in the teens and the high for Friday will be in the upper 20s. Southern Oklahomans may also see a wintery mix come through Thursday night and into Friday. Chances for any other wintery precipitation will be low.

“Next weekend looks really cold, with lows in the teens and a possible extension of cold temperatures into the week after next,” Thompson said. “It looks like it could be a pretty prolonged period of cold temperatures.”

A cold front is normal for this time of year, but typically doesn’t stay around as long as this one might. “I think the unusual part is how many days we will be seeing cold temperatures," Thompson said. "We’ll have to see how long this continues, but it is kind of unusual in that aspect."

Things may begin warming up the week after next, but Thompson said it is still uncertain at this time.

Thompson said the main thing individuals should be wary of with the dropping temperatures is the wind chill. The combination of wind and low temperature can be dangerous, and can cause frostbite or hypothermia.

Individuals should limit the amount of time they spend outside, and dress in layers, covering any exposed skin. “Just stay inside and stay safe,” Thompson said.

Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and drowsiness. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should be given immediate medical attention.

Thompson also advised taking precautions to ensure pipes don’t freeze over. “I would definitely start the tap water running so that your pipes don’t burst,” Thompson said. Running water through pipes helps prevent them from freezing, even at a trickle.