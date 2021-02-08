Goddard Center to present Impressionist Documentary

The Daily Ardmoreite

Join friends and family at The Goddard Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, for the documentary film "Secret Impressionists." This is the first in a 2021 documentaries series focusing on the world’s most iconic painters titled “Great Art on Screen.” These films run for approximately 90 minutes. There will not be a meal service with this series. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Adult tickets are $15, Goddard Center Members and Seniors are $10, and Students are $5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

"Secret Impressionists" reveals the story of the art revolution sparked by the Impressionist movement, along with an unveiling of 50 previously unseen works by Impressionist masters Manet, Caillebotte, Renoir, Monet, Cézanne, Signac, Sisley and Morisot. These hidden treasures, loaned from some of the most important private collections, are now on display for the first time in Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte, in an exhibition of the same title. Audiences will be taken on a fascinating journey through the most captivating and intriguing artistic movement which created some of the most beloved works of art in the world, depicting the late nineteenth-century film stills of Paris, alluring portraits of women, and splendidly vibrant light-infused masterpiece works.

The Great Art on Screen film series will continue on March 13th at 2pm with the documentary “Maverick Modigliani.”

For more information about this event please call the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours, The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.