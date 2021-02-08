Marietta officer's quick response keeps fire from growing out of hand

Marietta Police Officer Lance Glaze was on patrol Friday morning when he spotted flames coming from a storage shed in the backyard of a local residence.

Marietta Fire Chief Dusty Michael said the police officer quickly alerted fire units after coming across the fire at a residence near Washington Parkway at around 9:40 a.m. Glaze’s quick response likely saved a second nearby shed from catching on fire, as the fire had already grown fairly large.

“It was fully engulfed when we got there,” Michael said, adding that police saved firefighters time by locating nearby fire hydrants and alerting them to the current conditions of the fire. “It was filled full of storage stuff so it had plenty of fuel in there to burn and it burned out everything inside of it.”

After arrival, firefighters from the Marietta, Lake Murray Village and Eastside Fire Departments managed to extinguish the fire within about five to 10 minutes. “There was another adjacent storage building to it, but they stopped it before it spread to that one,” Michael said.

Some of the grass near the storage shed also caught fire, but did not make it very far due to the vegetation around the shed being cut short— an important reminder to homeowners to keep the grass and vegetation around their homes cut during a busy fire season.

Michael said firefighters are still unsure of the cause of the fire at this time. No injuries were reported, but the shed was deemed a total loss.