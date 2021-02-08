Wilson police recover felony amount of meth during traffic stop

Wilson police reportedly recovered around 23 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop and short foot pursuit Thursday night.

An officer with the Wilson Police Department reportedly noticed a vehicle crossing the center line on Ridge Road at around 11:10 p.m. The officer pulled the vehicle over near Edmond Street and discovered that the driver, 36-year-old Jennifer Nicole Bailey, of Fox, had an outstanding warrant.

The officer placed Bailey under arrest, and a passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Brandon Scott Williams, of Kingston, reportedly took off running on foot.

Wilson Chief of Police Kevin Coley said the responding officer chased Williams for a couple of blocks, until the suspect tripped in the area of Ridge Road and Highway 76. “He tripped and hit the ground and the officer was right behind him,” Coley said. “So he got on top of him and handcuffed him.”

While running from the officer, Williams reportedly dropped his phone and a bag containing a crystal-like substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, and weighed in at approximately 23.7 grams.

“They found it whenever they retraced his steps and they knew they saw something, so they went back and that’s what it was is a bag of meth,” Coley said. Officers also reportedly recovered drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Bailey was booked into the Carter County jail for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for an administrative support order and possession of paraphernalia; and Williams was booked in for trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as resisting an executive officer and obstruction.

Coley said 23 grams of methamphetamine is a large amount to come across in the Wilson area. Any amount in excess of 20 grams they consider trafficking. Police typically only see a drug trafficking quantity of drugs about once a year, but the crime has picked up within the last six months.

“We’ve had it a couple of times in the past six months but before that we didn’t have very much at all — not that quantity,” Coley said.

Bailey bonded out of jail a few days after her arrest for the amount of $300, and is scheduled to appear in municipal court on March 23. Williams is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $2,500, and is scheduled to appear in the district court on March 11.

According to Carter County court documents, Williams has several previous drug-related convictions, including endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine, distribution of imitation controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of methamphetamine and distribution of CDS.

If found guilty, Williams could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.