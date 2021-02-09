APD requests assistance in identifying suspects in grand larceny

The Ardmore Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects in a grand larceny case.

The four suspects were reportedly seen taking items from a local business in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue Northwest on Jan. 25, according to APD.

Video footage reportedly shows the suspects placing the items in their pockets. The suspects are believed to have stolen over $3,000 worth of merchandise from the local business.

Anyone who has any information or who can identify any of the individuals pictured is asked to contact APD Detective Shields at (580) 221-2569.