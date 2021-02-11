Credle announces candidacy for City of Ardmore Ward 2 commissioner seat

The Daily Ardmoreite

I moved to Ardmore from Brooklyn, New York in 2015. I am the senior pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and School Counselor at Lincoln Elementary School. I am married to Cheron, and we have four children: Joshua, Jordan, Victory and Zoe.

I have witnessed first-hand the day-to-day struggles of families within our community. In response, our church launched a 501 (c3) outreach organization. In December 2020 we distributed 100 turkeys and essential household items to the community. In addition, a week before Christmas we provided a $240 food shopping spree at Walmart for seven families who were in need. As an advocate for unity, I partnered with three other individuals to form the ministerial alliance; an organization formed to bridge the gap between white and black churches by coming together to find ways of putting an end to systemic racism in the Ardmore community.

Becoming a commissioner will make it possible for me to make a significant and immediate positive impact upon Ardmore citizens. I have a desire to help facilitate those necessary changes in systemic policy that present challenges for a large percentage of people in our community. Specifically speaking, living on the Northeast side of Ardmore, I understand and see the needs for our community firsthand. On Tuesday April 6, 2021, please vote for John Alfred Credle Jr., for Ardmore City Commissioner Ward 2 (Northeast).