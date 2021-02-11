One dead in Ardmore house fire

One person is dead following a fire at an Ardmore home Thursday morning.

Ardmore Fire Marshal Tim Lee said firefighters received a call regarding smoke coming from a residence on G Street Southeast early Thursday morning. The fire was reportedly confined to one room. However, an individual in the house did not make it out.

“Whenever we got here the guys discovered one victim in the house,” Lee said. “It was a fatality.” The victim’s identification is not being released at this time. No other fatalities or injuries were reported.

“He’s unidentified at this time until it can be confirmed and we’ve notified the family,” Lee said. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and the damage was contained to one room in the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the incident is under further investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.