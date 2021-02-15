Deep freeze to continue this week

An unusual weather system that has kept local temperatures below freezing for a week left several inches of snow across southern Oklahoma. The dangerously cold weather is expected to continue this week and bring even more snow to the area by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Norman has warned that subzero temperatures are expected on Tuesday morning. A second round of snow is expected to begin sometime after noon on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Forecasts on Monday afternoon suggested that temperatures in Ardmore will not rise above the freezing mark until Friday.