Deep freeze to continue this week

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Traffic was light on South Commerce Street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after several inches of snow fell on Ardmore over the weekend.
Ardmore police walk back to their vehicle after helping a stranded motorist Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
A painted buffalo statue at Central Park stands watch over the snow covered intersection of West Main Street and E Street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Light traffic travels along South Commerce Street Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, after weekend weather dumped several inches of snow on Ardmore.

An unusual weather system that has kept local temperatures below freezing for a week left several inches of snow across southern Oklahoma. The dangerously cold weather is expected to continue this week and bring even more snow to the area by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Norman has warned that subzero temperatures are expected on Tuesday morning. A second round of snow is expected to begin sometime after noon on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Forecasts on Monday afternoon suggested that temperatures in Ardmore will not rise above the freezing mark until Friday.