Ravia man killed in car crash on icy roadway

A Ravia man was killed in a car crash during icy road conditions last week, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Johnston County. According to OHP, Louis Joe Dean Hester, 72, was traveling on State Highway 1 when he reportedly lost control of his pickup truck due to ice on the roadway.

The vehicle reportedly departed the roadway to the right and overturned, coming to a rest on it’s side. Hester was transported to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo and later flown to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

According to OHP, Hester was pronounced deceased on Feb. 10 due to head and trunk internal injuries sustained in the collision. Troopers cited “unsafe speed” as the cause of the collision, and the victim was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.