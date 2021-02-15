Schools respond to winter weather

Extreme winter weather has closed school campuses across the area but distance learning methods have allowed for some classes to resume. Many schools on Monday started to announce changes to classes ahead of more expected winter weather this week.

The following list was accurate as of 2 p.m. on Monday:

ARDMORE: Distance learning Tuesday through Friday.

PLAINVIEW: No information available.

DICKSON: No school on Monday or Tuesday.

LONE GROVE: Distance learning on Monday.

HEALDTON: Distance learning on Monday and Tuesday.

FOX: Distance learning on Tuesday.

SPRINGER: Distance learning Monday through Wednesday.

SULPHUR: Distance learning on Tuesday.

ZANEIS: No school on Tuesday.

WILSON: Distance learning on Tuesday.

SOUTHERN TECH: Virtual classes on Monday.

UNIVERSITY CENTER: Campus closed on Tuesday.