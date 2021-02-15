Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program available

The Daily Ardmoreite

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

Free, contactless tax filing services are available to qualifying individuals and families through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This program is free to filers earning less than $57,000 per year.

The 2021 VITA filing period will begin Feb. 12. The VITA program is assisting clients through contactless appointments only. VITA offices are currently closed to the public. To schedule your appointment, call (580) 272-5798 or email VITAProgram@Chickasaw.net.

Participants must provide the following items: two forms of identification, Social Security card, photo identification, Social Security card for any and all dependents on the tax return, all W-2s, 1099s, etc. (and any documents that pertain to completing a tax return), a voided check for direct deposit of any refund you may receive. New clients must also provide a copy of last year’s tax return.