Extreme cold pressures energy supplies, rolling blackouts hit Ardmore

Rolling blackouts left some southern Oklahomans in the dark on Tuesday morning as utility companies struggled to keep up with demand. The bitter cold temperatures have forced utility providers like OG&E to implement temporary outages for thousands of customers in the region.

Just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, over 4,500 OG&E customers were without power in Carter County and Marshall County, according to the OG&E outage tracker. Madill accounted for over 2,100 without power in Madill and 1,100 without power in Ardmore.

OG&E notices to customers estimated the planned outages would last up to two hours. At 10:15 a.m., OG&E said that the service interruptions were no longer needed.

"Southwest Power Pool has notified OG&E that temporary service interruptions are not required at this time. We continue to coordinate with SPP should more action be required. While temporary service interruptions are not being required at this time, the continued extreme cold weather forecasted for the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas, increases the potential for the reinstatement of these short-term service interruptions," read the Tuesday notice.

The utility company on Monday said that Southwest Power Pool requests for power outages would not be required but urged power and natural gas conservation amid high demand and low supply.

By 7 a.m. on Tuesday, SPP had declared an Energy Emergency Alert for its entire 14-state region including Oklahoma.

“SPP has directed us to implement temporary interruptions of service,” said OG&E spokesperson Brian Alford in a Tuesday morning statement. “These will be short-term, controlled interruptions and may continue through mid-week.”

“Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas,” read a Tuesday morning statement from SPP.

“We’ll be working with our member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout our region. This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

