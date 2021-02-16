Southern Oklahoma braces for upcoming round of snowfall

Another round of snowfall will be coming through the Ardmore area beginning Tuesday afternoon, though this round will be accompanied by somewhat warmer temperatures than those experienced on Sunday and Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to continue through the early morning hours of Wednesday and smaller flurries are possible throughout the rest of the day.

Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the total snowfall is expected to be somewhere around 5 or 6 inches.

“According to the latest indications it looks like the heavy snow will begin sometime between 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday,” Thompson said. “That should continue through the night and into Wednesday morning with the heaviest snow exiting sometime a little after dawn. After that you may see some light flurries throughout the rest of the day.”

Thompson said the storm will come with slightly warmer temperatures with no more risk of falling below 0. The wind chill factor will also not be as prevalent as it has been in the past couple of days.

“It’s going to be cold, but not quite as cold as what we’ve seen,” she said. “Wednesday we have a low of 13; 12 on Thursday; 5 on Friday. Daytime highs will be somewhere in the upper 20s to low 30s. However I should say all of those figures are dependent on how much snow we get.”

Thompson said the chance of snowfall will exit the area by Wednesday evening, and no more is expected in the coming days. Temperatures will start warming dramatically on Saturday.

“We’re expecting a warming trend starting over the weekend,” Thompson said. “On Saturday we’re looking at highs in the upper 30s and low 40’s. That’s going to continue to the upper 40s by Sunday, and then back up to the mid to lower 50s by Monday.”

Beginning next Monday, daytime highs are forecast to remain in the 50s for the rest of the upcoming week.