Ardmore area receives several more inches of snow Wednesday
Sierra Rains
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Ardmore area received an estimated five inches of snow Wednesday morning, according to the Carter County Emergency Management Office. The snow fell on top of a previous five inches of snow received on Monday, Feb. 15.
Traffic remained light on Wednesday as Carter County road crews worked to clear the streets. Temperatures are expected to begin warming up this weekend, but motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution on the roads until then.