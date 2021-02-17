SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ardmore area receives several more inches of snow Wednesday

Sierra Rains
The Daily Ardmoreite
A mail truck stops at the intersection of Washington Street and Main Street in Ardmore. The area received several more inches of snow Wednesday.

The Ardmore area received an estimated five inches of snow Wednesday morning, according to the Carter County Emergency Management Office. The snow fell on top of a previous five inches of snow received on Monday, Feb. 15. 

Traffic remained light on Wednesday as Carter County road crews worked to clear the streets. Temperatures are expected to begin warming up this weekend, but motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution on the roads until then. 

Ice sickles hang from the awning of a business on Main Street Wednesday morning.
Snow covers cars parked on Main Street in Ardmore on Wednesday morning.
The Ardmore train depot is covered in snow Wednesday morning. An estimated additional five inches of snow blanketed the area.
A metal decoration on a Main Street sidewalk sits covered in several inches of snow.