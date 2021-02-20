Active, reported cases of COVID-19 continue to decline

Staff Reports

Presumed active cases of COVID-19 in Carter County fell to the lowest level since December 12, according to data released by the Oklahoma Department of Health and compiled by the Ardmoreite.

OSDH reported 246 presumably active cases for the county on Saturday, down from 412 cases from last Saturday.

Carter County reported a combined 65 new cases over the week along with 226 new recoveries. Five new deaths were reported in the county over the same seven-day span.

Despite the improvement in reported numbers, the true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, and there may have been a disruption in testing due to weather conditions during seven-day span.

Statewide, presumably active cases fell to their lowest point since November 1. OSDH reported 15,600 active cases as of Saturday with 6,042 new cases and 12,143 new recoveries combined since the previous Saturday.

Oklahoma is currently on pace to record its lowest monthly total for new cases since October.

According to the OSDH Weekly Epidemiology Report, Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.

The state recorded 161 new deaths over the span. A combined 608 deaths have been reported in Oklahoma in February alone, though due to delays in reporting, it’s unclear when those deaths occurred.

As of Friday, Oklahoma had administered 681,466 of its nearly 900,000 doses of vaccines. According to OSDH, due to widespread appointment cancellations, the department is planning to add additional vaccination clinics over the next several days to help make up for rescheduled appointments. Vaccine appointments for teachers and adults with comorbidities will be available starting Feb. 22. Current priority groups that are eligible for vaccine appointments as part of Phase 2 of the vaccine plan include healthcare workers, first responders and Oklahomans aged 65 and older.

To use the Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visit https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. If you would like to learn more about your eligibility, but cannot access the internet, please call 211 or your local health department.