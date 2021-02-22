Ardmore man arrested in connection with stabbing

An Ardmore man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly stabbing a man in the arm and leading officers on a short foot pursuit.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Elm Street Northwest at around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a male victim who had reportedly been stabbed in the left forearm during a physical altercation. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore to be treated for his injuries. Henry said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The victim was able to give officers a description of the suspect and they began to search the area. The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Michael Newberry, was spotted in the area and reportedly began running southbound.

However, officers were able to catch up with him in the 200 block of Campbell Street Northwest, next to Broadlawn Park. “Once they caught up with him he stopped and cooperated with our questioning,” Henry said.

Newberry was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Carter County jail that night. Henry said the stabbing may have been the result of a verbal altercation that turned physical.

“The victim and Newberry really don’t know each other,” Henry said. “However, there was a verbal disturbance that took place before the physical altercation regarding Newberry kicking over a bicycle.”

Charges are pending review by the district attorney’s office. According to Carter County court documents, Newberry has a previous criminal record.

Court records show Newberry has previously been convicted of multiple counts of burglary in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and domestic abuse by assault and battery.