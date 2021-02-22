Ardmore police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a fatal shooting.

Ardmore police responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of D Street Southeast on Jan. 19. At the time, the shooting was reportedly considered "accidental."

However, after further investigation police reportedly found that the injury to the victim, 22-year-old George Wallace Powell, IV, of Ardmore, did not coincide with statements given by witnesses.

In a Feb. 22 media release, the department stated that it was determined that Jonathan Higginbotham Jr. was reportedly in possession of a firearm and is believed to have fired the weapon at the victim.

Powell sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where he later succumbed to his injury. According to the media release, police have attempted to make contact with Higginbotham Jr. “multiple times at numerous addresses,” but have not located him at this time.

A charge for first degree manslaughter was submitted to the district attorney’s office and on Feb. 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Higginbotham Jr. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.