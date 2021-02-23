Ardmore police investigating report of dog being poisoned

Ardmore police are investigating after a local resident reported that a dog in their neighborhood may have been intentionally poisoned.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers responded to the 1400 block of Healdton Street Northwest, a neighborhood near Mercy Hospital, at around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in reference to the report. “The reporting party stated that they found four small bundles of wrapped, cooked macaroni in their yard,” Henry said.

The macaroni appeared to mixed with some type of unknown substance police later identified as strychnine. Strychnine is a highly toxic pesticide typically used for killing small vertebrates such as birds and rodents.

“The reporting party stated earlier in that day their neighbor’s dog became ill quickly and passed away shortly afterwards,” Henry said. At this time it is unknown whether the dog ingested strychnine.

The investigation is still in an early phase and at this time, no other animals have reportedly been affected. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified. “At this time we do feel that this is occurring in a concentrated area of the city and we will continue to focus on that area,” Henry said.

Residents are advised to check their property periodically for anything out of place and to monitor their outdoor animals to make sure they are not getting into any foreign substances. Anyone with any information or tips related to the case is asked to contact APD Detective Eric Grisham at (580) 221-5435.

“This case is open and we’re going to continue to investigate it,” Henry said. “The police department takes animal cruelty very seriously and we’ll work with the district attorney’s office to seriously pursue charges on animal cruelty.”