Wilson man sentenced in child sexual abuse case, mother's case pending

A Wilson man will spend the next 40 years behind bars for exposing himself and engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with multiple children.

After pleading guilty to two counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 late last year, Dale Dean Kroth, 62, received a sentence of 20 years for each count, according to the Carter County court clerk’s office. Kroth was taken into custody by the Wilson Police Department on June 8, 2020 after a DHS worker spotted signs something wasn’t right.

According to a police report, officers responded to a medical call regarding a two-year-old child that was unable to maintain balance and was pale. A DHS worker involved in the initial investigation advised police that the child’s sibling had a dirty diaper that appeared to be several hours old.

When a relative attempted to change the child’s diaper, the case worker noted that the child had a strange reaction, telling the relative “no, don’t touch me.”

“(The DHS worker) advised she was concerned there may be sexual assault occurring to the child based on the way she reacted to (the relative),” the police report stated.

In a series of forensic interviews conducted with the victims identified in the case, it was revealed that Kroth had exposed himself to the children and had requested that at least one child perform sexual acts on him. One victim reported that Kroth had masturbated in front of them, according to the police report.

The police report stated that Kroth had previously been convicted in a separate case in the late 1990’s involving sexual abuse to minors and was a registered sex offender prior to his most recent conviction.

In an interview with police on June 8, Kroth reportedly admitted to being sexually attracted to both children and adults and stated that he has sexual thoughts and fantasies about having forced sex with children. Kroth initially denied the allegations against him.

Charges of child abuse and child neglect were filed against the victim’s mother a few days after Kroth was taken into custody, alleging that the mother failed to protect her children from sexual abuse.

The mother’s case is still ongoing at this time. According to the Carter County court clerk’s office, the mother will likely enter a plea to the charges against her this month. She was scheduled to enter a plea on Feb. 18, but the hearing was delayed due to inclement weather.

The mother was also interviewed by police following the initial incident last year. According to the police report, she stated that she had never seen Kroth being inappropriate or sexual with the victims, but that “she did not trust Dale (Kroth) to be alone with the kids.”

Police questioned the mother on why she allowed Kroth to be around her children with the knowledge of his previous conviction and she reportedly stated that she “never forgave or forgot” what he did, but wanted to “maintain her relationship” with him and did not want him to be mad at her.

The police report reveals that the mother was also a victim of sexual abuse as a child. In the interview, she reportedly denies the children’s allegations in the forensics interviews, but states that there was one incident in which one of the victim’s stated that Kroth had shown her how to touch her privates.

“(The mother) stated that she did not call and report the incident because she scheduled an a appointment with her primary physician to have them check (the child) to see if she had been sexually assaulted,” the police report stated.

The mother was taken into custody on June 15 and later bailed out for $1,000 that same day. The court will decide on a new date for the next hearing in which the mother is expected to enter a plea on Feb. 24.

If you believe a child is being abused or exploited it is your legal responsibility to report it. Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com, or your local law enforcement.

The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma also offers free services for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking, including counseling and crisis services. The 24 hour Crisis Hotline number is (580) 226-6424.