The Goddard Center to present Met Opera 'Il Trovatore'

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Goddard Center presents an encore performance in HD from The Metropolitan Opera, Verdi’s “Il Trovatore” (or “The Troubadour”) on Saturday, Feb. 27. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students.

A light meal, included in the cost of admission, will be served one hour prior to the performance at noon. The show will start at 1pm. Members, sponsors and the general public alike must call and make reservations to guarantee food service. At door ticket sales will not include a meal at a $5 reduced price.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

Verdi’s turbulent tragedy of four characters caught in a web of family ties, politics, and love is a mainstay of the operatic repertory. The score is as melodic as it is energetic, with infectious tunes that are not easily forgotten. The vigorous music accompanies a dark and disturbing tale that revels in many of the most extreme expressions of Romanticism, including violent shifts in tone, unlikely coincidences, and characters who are impelled by raw emotion rather than cool logic.

The opera is originally set in northern Spain in the early 15th century, during a time of prolonged civil war. Audiences of the Romantic era understood civil war as a sort of societal schizophrenia, in which individuals could be easily torn apart, both physically and psychologically, by shifting fortunes and conflicted loyalties. The Met’s production places the action during the Peninsular War (1808–1814), when Spain and its allies were fighting the forces of Napoleon.

The Goddard Center’s Met Opera season will continue with Bizet’s “Carmen” on Saturday, March 27.

The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore.

For more information please call the business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at goddardcenter.org. National Sponsors for The Met Live: in HD series are The Neubauer Family Foundation, Bloomberg and the Toll Brothers. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.