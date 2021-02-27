Active COVID cases remain steady for Carter County

The number of active cases of the novel coronovirus remained steady in Carter County during the last week of February, but still well below all-time highs seen in the previous three months.

According to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and compiled by the Ardmoreite, the 221 presumably active cases — 138 new cases — for the county reported on Saturday was down 25 from the week prior and the lowest single day presumably active total since November 13.

New cases for the county more than doubled from the previous week, while newly reported recoveries fell by 66%.

Carter County reported 12 newly confirmed death associated with the disease on the week, marking the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began. A total of 26 deaths were reported for the county in February, the largest monthly increase since the pandemic began and nearly doubling the previous monthly total.

The county has recorded 58 total deaths associated with the disease since last March. Delays in reporting make it difficult to ascertain how many of the deaths reported in February were from the December outbreak at the Ardmore Veterans Center.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Statewide, 5,484 newly confirmed cases, 224 deaths, 303 hospitalizations and 7,931 new recoveries were reported over the last week of February. Active cases in the state fell to 12,929, the lowest active case total since October 5.

Oklahoma’s February total of 34,330 new cases was the lowest monthly count since October and nearly a third of the new cases reported in January. Newly reported deaths associated with the disease fell to 832, the second highest monthly total since the pandemic began last March behind January’s total of 1,058 deaths.

With 1,988 new hospitalizations, Oklahoma marked the lowest number of new hospitalizations since September.

According to a release from the OSDH, Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping six feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing.

According to the ODSH weekly epidemiology report, as of February 24, approximately 17.6% of Oklahoma residents above the age of 16 have received a prime dose of COVID vaccine. Approximately 16.3% of Carter County residents age 16 and older have received a prime dose of vaccine. As of February 24, approximately 9.4% Oklahoman residents and 8.3% of Carter County above the age of 16 have received a completed series of vaccinations.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma has reported 169 hospitalizations and eight deaths associated with seasonal influenza since Sept. 1, 2020, with eight hospitalizations and no deaths reported in the previous week.